Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.58

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1503804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $680.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, insider Simon Biddiscombe sold 52,496 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $330,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,170.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 25,449 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $152,439.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,034 shares of company stock worth $1,002,646. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 163,536 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 62.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

