Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Middlesex Water’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $66.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $30,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $39,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,782 shares of company stock worth $414,470. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,283. The firm has a market cap of $998.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

