Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 627.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 32.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microvision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microvision by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

