Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 627.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.44.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.
About Microvision
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.