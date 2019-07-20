Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.50. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.