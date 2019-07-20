MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus Niu Technologies (OTCMKTS:NIU) Critical Comparison

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $32.37 billion 0.19 $571.28 million $0.52 9.69 Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.08 -$50.76 million N/A N/A

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Dividends

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Niu Technologies does not pay a dividend. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33 Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 109.56%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.79% 5.85% 2.59% Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

