Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 158,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 244,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

