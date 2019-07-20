Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 137,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

