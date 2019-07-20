Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 218,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,633. Marcus has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marcus by 147.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Marcus by 252.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

