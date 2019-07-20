ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 82,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. 1,370,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

