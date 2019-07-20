MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. Macquarie set a $183.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

MAG Silver stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.7% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 56,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 307,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 298,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

