Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCBC. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $43,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,416 shares in the company, valued at $775,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $218,589. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

