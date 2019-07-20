Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.

Livent stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 24.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

