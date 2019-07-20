Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.33.

Littelfuse stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.68. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

