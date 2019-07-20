Line (NYSE:LN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Line alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3,500.00 price target on Line and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Metcash from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Line has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.95 million for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Line will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Line by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Line by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Line by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Line by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.