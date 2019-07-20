Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.47 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY19 guidance to approx breakeven EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.05.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $283.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.