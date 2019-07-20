Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of KMTUY opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

