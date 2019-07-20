Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

KNX stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

