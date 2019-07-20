Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $8.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

KIN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

