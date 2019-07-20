Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $656.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $770.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.43 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 308.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,378,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

