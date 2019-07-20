JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,238.89 ($94.59).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,583 ($86.02) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,413.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total value of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

