JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,238.89 ($94.59).
LON:RB opened at GBX 6,583 ($86.02) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,413.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.