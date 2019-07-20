JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €57.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.90 ($67.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.70 ($68.26).

FRA:FRE opened at €45.03 ($52.36) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.87.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

