Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given “Hold” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their hold rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.56.

NYSE JNJ opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

