Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives $38.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $451,810.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,931,516.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock worth $11,171,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after acquiring an additional 678,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 3,080,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.