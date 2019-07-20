Jiyo [OLD] (JIYO) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week

Jiyo [OLD] (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Jiyo [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $519.00 and $1.00 worth of Jiyo [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jiyo [OLD] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jiyo [OLD] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00290449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.01687453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00123983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Jiyo [OLD] Profile

Jiyo [OLD]’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. Jiyo [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo . The official website for Jiyo [OLD] is www.jiyo.io

Jiyo [OLD] Coin Trading

Jiyo [OLD] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo [OLD] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jiyo [OLD] using one of the exchanges listed above.

