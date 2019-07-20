JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a positive rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.28.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,233.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,045. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,118,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

