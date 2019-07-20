Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $83.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $70.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.