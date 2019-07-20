Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2020 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.29.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $257.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

