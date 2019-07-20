Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Gordon Haskett raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,747.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,267 shares of company stock valued at $436,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.