J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.13.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.30. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,237.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Roberts acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,673,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,268,000 after purchasing an additional 395,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 753,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,072,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 277,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 242,873 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

