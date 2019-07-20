Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Investors Title stock opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $153.01 and a 52-week high of $202.85.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.16%.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
