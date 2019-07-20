Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Investors Title stock opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $153.01 and a 52-week high of $202.85.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Investors Title by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.