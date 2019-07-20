Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPI. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $463.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,969.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 25,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $84,480.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,745.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,205 shares of company stock worth $197,554 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.