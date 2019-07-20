Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Insider Sells $314,550.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,669.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $293,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $21.99 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 124.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

