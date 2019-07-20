Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CFO Sells $273,360.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $273,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $225,480.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

NASDAQ INSP opened at $67.71 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after buying an additional 883,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 259,453 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 209,048 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

