Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells 704 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Pike Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 118.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

