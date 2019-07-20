Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Sells $12,513.60 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Stephen C. Thompson sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $12,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $91.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 813.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.