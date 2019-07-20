Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CFO Sells $89,000.00 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Hovenier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $113,600.00.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $778.97 million, a PE ratio of -590.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alcon in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.