Insider Buying: Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) insider Richard Conroy purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Shares of KDR stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.34. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

