Insider Buying: Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) insider Richard Conroy purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).
Shares of KDR stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.34. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
About Karelian Diamond Resources
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.