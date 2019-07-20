ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 577.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,834,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,502 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 382,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

