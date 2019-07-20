ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.
Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 577.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,834,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,502 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 382,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
