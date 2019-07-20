ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $10.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $8.63 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $9.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $37.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $43.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.96 million, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $53.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright cut Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.33. 1,081,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

