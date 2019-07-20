IDACORP Inc (IDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on August 30th

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the coal producer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

IDA opened at $102.50 on Friday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.31.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $350.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

