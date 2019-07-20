IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBKC. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.90. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $583,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. AJO LP raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,504,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 611,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

