I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:IDSY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,160 shares of company stock worth $160,597 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in I.D. Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.