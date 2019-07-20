Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) versus Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Head to Head Comparison

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

37.0% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hyatt Hotels pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels 9.18% 6.37% 3.10% Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Twin River Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $4.45 billion 1.83 $769.00 million $1.98 39.16 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.63 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hyatt Hotels and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 0 11 2 0 2.15 Twin River Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $78.94, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Hyatt Hotels on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, tommie, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Exhale, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio consisted of approximately 850 properties in 60 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels to provide benefits to the members of World of Hyatt loyalty program by providing additional stay opportunities at luxury hotels primarily in Europe. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.