Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 783.69 ($10.24).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a one year high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.18.

In other news, insider Keith Lough bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,720 ($20,540.96). Also, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

