Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 783.69 ($10.24).
Hunting stock opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a one year high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.18.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
