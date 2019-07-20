Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hookipa Pharma an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.54. 100,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($8.85). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 892,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr bought 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.