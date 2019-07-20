Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sidoti lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

HELE stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

