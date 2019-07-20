Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sidoti lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.
HELE stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.