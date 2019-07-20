HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €75.53 ($87.82).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €68.06 ($79.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12-month high of €74.14 ($86.21).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

