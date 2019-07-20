Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89, 16,059,741 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 6,473,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.99.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $953.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

