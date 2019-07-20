HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 142,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $861.21 million, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

