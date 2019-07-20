Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

